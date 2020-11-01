Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Trims Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,737 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 960,684 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $113,053,000 after buying an additional 7,132 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95,244 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,208,000 after purchasing an additional 29,307 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,769 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 795.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 42,330 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 37,605 shares in the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total transaction of $1,267,854.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,964.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total transaction of $2,681,218.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,628,341.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,795 shares of company stock worth $4,946,452 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $123.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $132.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $81.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $135.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.12.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

