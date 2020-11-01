O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Acquired by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.6% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.3% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 38.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORLY. DA Davidson began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $508.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities raised O’Reilly Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $470.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BNP Paribas began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $481.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $476.65.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $436.60 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $487.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $459.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $434.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.73. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 21.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.02, for a total value of $997,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,969 shares in the company, valued at $9,485,674.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $1,187,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,040,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,850 shares of company stock valued at $20,974,610 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.