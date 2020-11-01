Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,215,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. ValuEngine cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.18.

NYSE LMT opened at $350.13 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $382.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

