Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Position Raised by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,958 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 241,052 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,909,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Target by 1,078.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,383,804 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $165,960,000 after buying an additional 1,266,392 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter worth $238,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 39.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 278,582 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,410,000 after acquiring an additional 78,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Target by 15.8% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 39,516 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $152.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.00 and its 200-day moving average is $132.09. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $90.17 and a 52-week high of $167.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. UBS Group increased their price objective on Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. DA Davidson began coverage on Target in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.57.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $719,831.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total value of $15,311,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,379 shares in the company, valued at $37,876,198.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 157,789 shares of company stock worth $24,124,422. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

