TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Bought by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TDG. ValuEngine upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $772.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $473.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $493.47.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $477.41 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $200.06 and a twelve month high of $673.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $491.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $440.71. The stock has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.50.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.70. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Staer sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.22, for a total value of $1,764,741.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,624.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.55, for a total value of $4,835,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,924,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 151,972 shares of company stock valued at $75,857,532. 8.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

