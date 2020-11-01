Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) in a research note issued on Friday, AR Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 259.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ALDX. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.44.

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock opened at $6.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.49. The company has a current ratio of 14.52, a quick ratio of 14.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $8.70. The stock has a market cap of $258.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.02.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.09. Analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 239.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 34,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $92,000. 37.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

