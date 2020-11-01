Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,249 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 138.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,786,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $572,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524,099 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $265,547,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Starbucks by 88.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,929,926 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $507,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248,488 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Starbucks by 15.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,112,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 11.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,600,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $86.96 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $94.13. The stock has a market cap of $101.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.62.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.35.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $9,707,200.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $360,442.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 153,764 shares of company stock valued at $13,404,656. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

