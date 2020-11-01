DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) Given a €38.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) has been given a €38.00 ($44.71) price target by equities researchers at Independent Research in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.34% from the company’s previous close.

DWS has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.50 ($48.82) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.50 ($39.41) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €36.45 ($42.89).

Get DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) alerts:

ETR DWS opened at €29.16 ($34.30) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.25, a quick ratio of 14.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is €30.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is €31.27. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €16.75 ($19.70) and a 12-month high of €39.99 ($47.05). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

Read More: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.