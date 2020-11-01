Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) PT Raised to $163.00 at SVB Leerink

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) had its price target increased by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $159.00 to $163.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ALXN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXN opened at $115.14 on Friday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $72.67 and a 1-year high of $128.57. The company has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.67.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 30,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Read More: Green Investing

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $13.11 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company
Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $13.11 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company
Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 35,932 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co.
Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 35,932 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co.
Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stake in American Water Works Company Inc
Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stake in American Water Works Company Inc
Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $17.92 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co.
Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $17.92 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co.
Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $20.73 Million Position in 3M
Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $20.73 Million Position in 3M
Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $21.98 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc.
Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $21.98 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report