Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) PT Raised to $163.00 at SVB Leerink

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) had its price target increased by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $159.00 to $163.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ALXN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.43.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALXN opened at $115.14 on Friday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $72.67 and a 1-year high of $128.57. The company has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.67.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 30,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.