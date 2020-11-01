Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Community Financial Services Group LLC

Community Financial Services Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.5% during the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.6% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 30.8% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,407,000 after acquiring an additional 13,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $269.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.66. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $303.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.388 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

