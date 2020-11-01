Community Financial Services Group LLC Sells 3,583 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Community Financial Services Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,583 shares during the quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 5.9% during the second quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 43,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter worth about $339,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 25.2% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 6.4% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DUK opened at $92.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.47 and its 200 day moving average is $84.83.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.60.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

