Community Financial Services Group LLC Sells 841 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Community Financial Services Group LLC cut its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CINF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,104,000 after purchasing an additional 63,125 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth $1,569,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 20,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 131,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 37,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

CINF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $70.74 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $115.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.74 and its 200-day moving average is $72.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

