Community Financial Services Group LLC Sells 1,514 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Community Financial Services Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.28.

Shares of KO opened at $48.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.59. The company has a market cap of $206.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 337,534 shares of company stock valued at $16,635,514. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

