Community Financial Services Group LLC Reduces Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Community Financial Services Group LLC reduced its holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,501 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,090 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Community Bank System worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 143.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 11.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Community Bank System from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

CBU opened at $57.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.80. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.01 and a 52 week high of $72.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.78 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 25.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

In other Community Bank System news, Director Mark J. Bolus sold 1,210 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $66,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,357,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

