Community Financial Services Group LLC Sells 2,412 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Community Financial Services Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,412 shares during the quarter. Fortis comprises approximately 1.4% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $3,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 8.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 4.7% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,956,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,122,000 after purchasing an additional 222,157 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortis in the second quarter worth $563,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 12.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 625.1% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 54,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 47,092 shares during the period. 47.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Fortis from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

Shares of NYSE:FTS opened at $39.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Fortis Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.59 and a 12 month high of $44.72.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Fortis had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 13.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.3796 dividend. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.52%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 429,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,143 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

