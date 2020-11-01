PL Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

PL Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 139,609 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Provident Financial Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFS. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 167,036 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 12,545 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 17,610 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,447 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 11,870 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 136,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Provident Financial Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

NYSE:PFS opened at $13.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.37. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $25.49.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 20.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John R. Kamin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $53,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,770.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Provident Financial Services Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

