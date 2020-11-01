Community Financial Services Group LLC Has $3.39 Million Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Community Financial Services Group LLC decreased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,141 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 888.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Command Bank raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VLO. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Valero Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. CSFB reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.57.

NYSE VLO opened at $38.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.89. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $101.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.79 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.15%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

