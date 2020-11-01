PL Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,961,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,051,000 after purchasing an additional 6,962,569 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,335,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947,236 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 7,502,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,079 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 307.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,034,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 559.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,059,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America downgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.08.

KeyCorp stock opened at $12.98 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $20.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.47.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. KeyCorp had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

