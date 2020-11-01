GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Holdings Decreased by Community Financial Services Group LLC

Community Financial Services Group LLC trimmed its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,340 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,607 shares during the quarter. GlaxoSmithKline makes up approximately 1.9% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $5,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 440.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,486,766 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,503,300 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,630,000 after buying an additional 1,122,224 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 10,089.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 925,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,709,000 after buying an additional 916,051 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,964,614 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $814,357,000 after buying an additional 507,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter worth $16,966,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday. AlphaValue raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

GSK stock opened at $33.42 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $48.25. The company has a market capitalization of $83.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 31.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.4959 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 61.20%.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.