First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Shares Bought by PL Capital Advisors LLC

PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 58.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 271,364 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bancorp. accounts for about 1.4% of PL Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. PL Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,642,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,261,000 after buying an additional 23,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,809,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,802,000 after buying an additional 253,758 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,514,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,033,000 after buying an additional 22,569 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 791,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,000,000 after buying an additional 30,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 253.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 686,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,298,000 after buying an additional 492,344 shares during the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Vince Berta purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,486.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $14.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.25. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $26.19.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $161.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. First Financial Bancorp.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.99%.

FFBC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on First Financial Bancorp. from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

