Community Financial Services Group LLC Has $4.83 Million Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Community Financial Services Group LLC decreased its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,097 shares during the period. Ventas makes up 1.8% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $4,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ventas by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 289.3% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Ventas from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine lowered Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ventas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ventas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ventas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.44.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $675,200.00. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $39.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $65.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.91 and a 200-day moving average of $37.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $943.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.32 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

