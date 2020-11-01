PL Capital Advisors LLC Has $241,000 Stock Holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

PL Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STL. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 1,324.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $13.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.67 and its 200-day moving average is $11.59. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 6.30%. As a group, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.53%.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

