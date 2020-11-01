PL Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 250,000 Shares of First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN)

PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. First Horizon National makes up approximately 1.9% of PL Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. PL Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Horizon National were worth $4,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Horizon National by 8.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,139,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,354,000 after acquiring an additional 91,025 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in First Horizon National during the second quarter worth about $490,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 15.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 228.2% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 106,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 74,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 75.4% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 22,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 9,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

FHN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on First Horizon National from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on First Horizon National from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on First Horizon National in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded First Horizon National from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.71.

FHN opened at $10.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. First Horizon National Co. has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $17.42.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.18. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that First Horizon National Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

