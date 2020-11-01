PL Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 80,000 Shares of BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML)

PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 160,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BayCom were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BCML. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in BayCom by 28.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 585,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,058,000 after acquiring an additional 131,498 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in BayCom during the second quarter worth about $431,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in BayCom during the second quarter worth about $332,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in BayCom by 190.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in BayCom by 17.8% during the second quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 108,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 16,350 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BayCom alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine downgraded BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

NASDAQ:BCML opened at $11.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.90. BayCom Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.14). As a group, research analysts expect that BayCom Corp will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML).

Receive News & Ratings for BayCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.