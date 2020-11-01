PL Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 30,000 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,497 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Ameris Bancorp accounts for about 2.3% of PL Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. PL Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.36% of Ameris Bancorp worth $5,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABCB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABCB opened at $29.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.89 and a 200-day moving average of $23.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.53. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $44.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.80. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.79%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.44 per share, with a total value of $35,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,128 shares in the company, valued at $331,160.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABCB shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.29.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

