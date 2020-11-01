Community Financial Services Group LLC Sells 415 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Community Financial Services Group LLC cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,722 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 3.6% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.3% during the third quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Watson Rebecca lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the third quarter. Watson Rebecca now owns 862 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on COST. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.54.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total transaction of $106,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,773.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total value of $1,370,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,931,053.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,804 shares of company stock worth $5,460,267 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $357.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.13. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $271.28 and a one year high of $384.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.34. The stock has a market cap of $157.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.