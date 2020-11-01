Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by PL Capital Advisors LLC

PL Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comerica by 117.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comerica by 1,236.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Comerica by 37.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMA. Zacks Investment Research raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Odeon Capital Group raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Comerica from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Comerica in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Comerica from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.89.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $45.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.80. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.78. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.28 and a 12-month high of $73.43.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.60. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

