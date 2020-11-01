Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) Shares Bought by PL Capital Advisors LLC

PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 541,259 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,083 shares during the period. Southern National Banc. of Virginia comprises about 2.0% of PL Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. PL Capital Advisors LLC owned 2.22% of Southern National Banc. of Virginia worth $4,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia during the second quarter worth $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 88.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia during the third quarter worth $35,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia during the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia during the second quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.79 per share, with a total value of $87,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONA opened at $9.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $16.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.41 million, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 7.12%. Equities research analysts predict that Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

SONA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia Profile

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

