Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Community Financial Services Group LLC

Community Financial Services Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,931 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric comprises 2.9% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.7% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 44,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $64.79 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $37.75 and a 1-year high of $78.38. The company has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.92.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EMR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.81.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

