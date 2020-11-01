PL Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $456,000 Investment in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW)

PL Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.50% of First Financial Northwest at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in First Financial Northwest by 30.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 16.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 5.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Financial Northwest in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 48.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares during the period. 43.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Northwest stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. First Financial Northwest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $99.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.31.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 14.18%. On average, research analysts expect that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FFNW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Northwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

