Clearshares LLC Has $3.59 Million Holdings in ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF (NYSEARCA:OPER)

Clearshares LLC lifted its position in shares of ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF (NYSEARCA:OPER) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the quarter. ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF makes up about 3.1% of Clearshares LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Clearshares LLC owned 2.99% of ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of OPER stock opened at $100.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.11. ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $97.59 and a one year high of $100.93.

