PL Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 100,000 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp accounts for approximately 1.8% of PL Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. PL Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $4,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 55,145 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ FITB opened at $23.22 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.27 and a 200-day moving average of $20.09.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FITB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.80.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.