Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Shares Bought by PL Capital Advisors LLC

PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 456,215 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Old Point Financial accounts for about 2.9% of PL Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. PL Capital Advisors LLC owned about 8.74% of Old Point Financial worth $6,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Old Point Financial by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the period. 31.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Point Financial alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Old Point Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ:OPOF opened at $15.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Old Point Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $30.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.60.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.