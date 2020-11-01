PL Capital Advisors LLC Has $8.22 Million Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 273.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares during the quarter. Synchrony Financial accounts for about 3.4% of PL Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. PL Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Synchrony Financial worth $8,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 31,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $25.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $38.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.08. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.64.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYF. TheStreet raised Synchrony Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $24.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.81.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

