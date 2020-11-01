VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.32 and last traded at $2.35. 3,769,003 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 9,762,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of VBI Vaccines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of VBI Vaccines in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. VBI Vaccines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

The stock has a market cap of $543.32 million, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 5.77.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 2,467.47% and a negative return on equity of 46.47%. The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.86 million. On average, research analysts expect that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in VBI Vaccines by 74,900.0% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,988 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in VBI Vaccines in the second quarter worth $30,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in VBI Vaccines in the second quarter worth $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in VBI Vaccines in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VBI Vaccines in the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

About VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV)

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology in Israel, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for a functional cure of chronic hepatitis B.

