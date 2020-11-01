VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.32 and last traded at $2.35. 3,769,003 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 9,762,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of VBI Vaccines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of VBI Vaccines in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. VBI Vaccines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.30.
The stock has a market cap of $543.32 million, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 5.77.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in VBI Vaccines by 74,900.0% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,988 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in VBI Vaccines in the second quarter worth $30,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in VBI Vaccines in the second quarter worth $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in VBI Vaccines in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VBI Vaccines in the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.
About VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV)
VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology in Israel, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for a functional cure of chronic hepatitis B.
Read More: Dead Cat Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.