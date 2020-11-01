Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) traded down 4.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.33. 1,467,797 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 4,142,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.39.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI)

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc, a development stage company, develops and sells biological based tissue solutions for patients with cardiovascular disease, and peripheral arterial and venous disease in the United States and Europe. The company develops and manufactures bioprosthetic implantable devices for cardiovascular diseases, including the VenoValve, a porcine based device to be surgically implanted in the deep venous system of the leg to treat chronic venous insufficiency; the CoreoGraft, a bovine based off the shelf conduit to be used to revascularize the heart during coronary artery bypass graft surgeries; and the Bioprosthetic Heart Valve, a porcine based heart valve designed to function like a native heart valve used for pediatric heart valve recipients.

