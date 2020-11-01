Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Down 5.8%

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) dropped 5.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $10.13. Approximately 19,694,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 32,034,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $2,718,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,714,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,893,935.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $19,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,402,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,039,702.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,385,740 shares of company stock valued at $169,948,219 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. AltraVue Capital LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,531,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

