Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) were down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $38.08 and last traded at $38.84. Approximately 521,513 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 432,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.22.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CCS shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Century Communities from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Century Communities from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zelman & Associates downgraded Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.50 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.
The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.23 and its 200 day moving average is $33.03.
In other Century Communities news, CAO John Scott Dixon sold 3,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $113,743.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $3,606,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,506,802.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCS. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Century Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Century Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Century Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Century Communities by 1,111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Century Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Century Communities Company Profile (NYSE:CCS)
Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.
Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?
Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.