Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) were down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $38.08 and last traded at $38.84. Approximately 521,513 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 432,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.22.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CCS shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Century Communities from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Century Communities from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zelman & Associates downgraded Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.50 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.23 and its 200 day moving average is $33.03.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.55. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 15.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Century Communities news, CAO John Scott Dixon sold 3,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $113,743.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $3,606,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,506,802.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCS. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Century Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Century Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Century Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Century Communities by 1,111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Century Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Communities Company Profile (NYSE:CCS)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

