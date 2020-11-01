BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Trading Down 4.6%

BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO)’s share price traded down 4.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.49. 4,060,585 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 10,573,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of BioNano Genomics in a report on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioNano Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.25 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. BioNano Genomics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.30.

The company has a market capitalization of $68.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.26.

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioNano Genomics Inc will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNGO. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioNano Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth about $306,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in BioNano Genomics by 284.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 147,151 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in BioNano Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its stake in BioNano Genomics by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 59,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 29,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

