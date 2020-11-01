Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Trading Down 5.9%

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)’s share price was down 5.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $90.54 and last traded at $90.75. Approximately 3,733,522 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 4,363,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.41.

A number of analysts recently commented on DDOG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Datadog from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Datadog from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Datadog from $59.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Datadog from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.82.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.58 and its 200-day moving average is $80.54. The company has a market cap of $27.53 billion and a PE ratio of -4,537.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $140.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.41 million. Datadog had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The company’s revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.

In other news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $363,173.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,756.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total transaction of $1,171,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,262 shares in the company, valued at $12,587,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,417,484 shares of company stock worth $139,873,801 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Datadog by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Datadog by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 209.0% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

