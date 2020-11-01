Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) Shares Down 5.9%

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) shares fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.65 and last traded at $24.06. 1,863,272 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 1,025,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.56.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. B. Riley upped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Sunnova Energy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.55.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.66.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03.

In related news, Director Newlight Partners Lp sold 2,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $53,025,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 26,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $787,835.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,302 shares in the company, valued at $784,851.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,863,998 shares of company stock valued at $382,530,367.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 306.2% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 837,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,300,000 after buying an additional 631,459 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 89.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,304,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,260,000 after buying an additional 616,274 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 152.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 581,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after buying an additional 351,087 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 42.8% in the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 673,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,502,000 after buying an additional 202,071 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter worth $2,734,000.

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

