Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) was down 5.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $0.96. Approximately 2,381,131 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,773,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

Several research analysts have commented on UXIN shares. BidaskClub downgraded Uxin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Uxin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

The company has a market cap of $281.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of -0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.29.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Uxin had a negative return on equity of 884.77% and a negative net margin of 325.79%. The company had revenue of $8.81 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uxin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,445,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uxin by 239.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 330,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 233,130 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Uxin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $382,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Uxin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Uxin in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 22.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, operates a used car e-commerce platform in China. It provides selection of used cars, evaluation of car condition, various car-related value-added products and services, and supporting services to online used car transactions under the Uxin Used Car brand; and operates Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

