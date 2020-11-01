SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Shares Down 5.9%

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)’s stock price was down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.47 and last traded at $3.49. Approximately 606,576 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 862,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SXC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on SunCoke Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. SunCoke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

The firm has a market cap of $288.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.28.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.80 million. SunCoke Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,190 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,704 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 8,437 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 513,002 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 10,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SXC)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

