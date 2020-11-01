Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Trading Down 6%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)’s share price was down 6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.12 and last traded at $8.21. Approximately 1,003,223 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 4,448,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SAVA shares. HC Wainwright raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Maxim Group raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.69.

The company has a market capitalization of $204.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.32 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.28.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Eric Schoen bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $70,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,859. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sanford Robertson bought 213,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,491,758.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 876,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,867.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 233,719 shares of company stock worth $1,657,959 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 57,583 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 295.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 94,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 70,970 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is PTI-125, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

