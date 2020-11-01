Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Price Down 6%

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)’s stock price traded down 6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $241.50 and last traded at $250.02. 2,396,301 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 3,487,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $265.88.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $247.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.95.

In related news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner bought 420,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,661,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,171,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,418,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,222,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,579,000.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

