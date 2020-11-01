Analysts Set The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Target Price at $27.75

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

NTB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTB. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,038,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,552 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,598,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,765,000 after buying an additional 269,678 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,684,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,075,000 after purchasing an additional 266,549 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 500,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,213,000 after purchasing an additional 113,682 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 174,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 93,354 shares during the period. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NTB opened at $26.46 on Thursday. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $38.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 2.10.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04). The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 28.51%. Equities analysts forecast that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is currently 47.70%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

