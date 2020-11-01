Analysts Set Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) Target Price at $35.83

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE SALT opened at $10.98 on Thursday. Scorpio Bulkers has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $69.90. The firm has a market cap of $136.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.02 and a 200 day moving average of $16.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The shipping company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.40). Scorpio Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 82.21%. The firm had revenue of $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.93 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Scorpio Bulkers will post -7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Scorpio Bulkers’s payout ratio is currently 1.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SALT. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,625 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 4,010.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,577 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 18,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 170,484 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 33,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Bulkers Company Profile

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 58 vessels that consist of 55 owned and finance leased vessels, including 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 35 Ultramax vessels; five time chartered-in Kamsarmax vessels; and one Ultramax vessel.

