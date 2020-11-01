Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Receives $41.69 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirty-two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.69.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UBER. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $33.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $58.56 billion, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.04. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $41.86.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.72) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total transaction of $72,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 275,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,942,831.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,857.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

