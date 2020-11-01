Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Receives $1,800.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,800.83.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Get Cable One alerts:

CABO stock opened at $1,731.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.57 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,808.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,812.26. Cable One has a fifty-two week low of $1,031.39 and a fifty-two week high of $2,044.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $10.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.82 by $1.81. Cable One had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The business had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cable One will post 44.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Cable One news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 1,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,900.21, for a total transaction of $2,607,088.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,954,337.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter N. Witty sold 323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,924.69, for a total value of $621,674.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,790,553.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,652 shares of company stock worth $4,935,430. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 312.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Featured Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.