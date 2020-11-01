PANDORA A /S/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of PANDORA A /S/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DNB Markets cut shares of PANDORA A /S/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup raised shares of PANDORA A /S/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Danske cut shares of PANDORA A /S/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PANDORA A /S/S in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

Shares of PANDY stock opened at $19.71 on Thursday. PANDORA A /S/S has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $22.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.01.

PANDORA A /S/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $424.52 million for the quarter.

About PANDORA A /S/S

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company offers jewelry, including diamonds, gemstones, cultured pearls, man-made stones, and silver and gold, as well as leather, glass, wood, enamel, and textile products. Its products primarily include charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants.

